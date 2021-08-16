WATCH: Biden stands behind decision to leave Afghanistan

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Monday, saying he stood “squarely behind” his decision for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan.

Speaking about the chaotic situation in Kabul, Biden said he faced a choice between following an agreement to withdraw or sending thousands more U.S. troops for a “third decade” of war.

Biden spoke after the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport as thousands tried to flee following the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country.

Biden returned to the White House from the Camp David presidential retreat to deliver his first public remarks on the situation in nearly a week.

Senior U.S. military officials said the chaos at the airport left seven people dead earlier Monday, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.