Illinois judge removes Trump from ballot because of ‘insurrectionist ban’

Published 5:18 PM

Originally Published: 28 FEB 24 19:06 ET

By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — In a surprise move, an Illinois judge has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s so-called “insurrectionist ban.”

The decision is paused, giving Trump a short period of time to appeal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

