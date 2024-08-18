Skip to Content
Politics

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to serve as a nightly co-chair for Democratic National Convention

U.S. Congress
By
New
Published 9:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will serve as one of the nightly leaders for this week's Democratic National Convention Committee in Chicago, Illinois.

The Representative's press team told ABC-7 Sunday night that she will serve as co-chair on Thursday, which is when Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic Party nomination for President.

Other notable co-chairs throughout the week include New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, as well as Mitch Landrieu, former New Orleans mayor.

Earlier this month, Rep. Escobar announced that she will also be serving as National Co-Chair for Vice President Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content