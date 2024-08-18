Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to serve as a nightly co-chair for Democratic National Convention

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will serve as one of the nightly leaders for this week's Democratic National Convention Committee in Chicago, Illinois.

The Representative's press team told ABC-7 Sunday night that she will serve as co-chair on Thursday, which is when Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic Party nomination for President.

Other notable co-chairs throughout the week include New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, as well as Mitch Landrieu, former New Orleans mayor.

Earlier this month, Rep. Escobar announced that she will also be serving as National Co-Chair for Vice President Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign.