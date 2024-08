EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is going to vote to put forward Dionne Mack as the next city manager. The motion to put forward a vote on Mack was seconded and the vote is expected later tonight. Stay tuned.

Update: City Council voted 6-2 to make Mack the next city manager.

