Kamala Harris to make first trip to the border as vice president this week

By Jasmine Wright and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the US-Mexico border on Friday, a source familiar with the trip told CNN.

The upcoming trip to El Paso, Texas, comes as Harris has been dogged by criticism of her absence at the border by Republicans as she has taken on the role of leading the Biden administration’s diplomatic efforts on migration.

Politico was first to report the trip.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will also take part in the visit.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.