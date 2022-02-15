Senate confirms Biden’s nominee for FDA commissioner

By Morgan Rimmer

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, despite opposition from some Democrats regarding his ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

The tally was 50-46. Six Republicans voted for Califf and five Democrats voted against his nomination.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.