Senate confirms Biden’s nominee for FDA commissioner

<i>Win McNamee/Getty Images</i><br/>The Senate voted February 15 to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration
The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, despite opposition from some Democrats regarding his ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

The tally was 50-46. Six Republicans voted for Califf and five Democrats voted against his nomination.

