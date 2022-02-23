Biden condemns ‘Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine’

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

US President Joe Biden condemned an “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces” in a statement Wednesday evening following explosions in Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Shortly before explosions began in Ukraine, Russian President Vladmir Putin called for Ukraine’s “demilitarization” in televised remarks announcing a military operation.

Biden said that he planned to speak to the American people on Thursday and would announce “further consequences” that the US and its allies planned to impose on Russia over “this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.”

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance,” Biden said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.