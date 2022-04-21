White House brings on retired three-star general to help coordinate Ukraine assistance

By Kaitlan Collins, Alex Marquardt and Barbara Starr, CNN

The White House has brought on a retired three-star general to help coordinate the hundreds of millions in military assistance that the United States is sending to Ukraine.

Two administration officials say Terry Wolff recently joined the National Security Council to help coordinate the security assistance the US and partners are providing to Ukraine. Wolff is a retired three-star general and Army armor officer, with experience at the Pentagon, Joint Staff, State Department and the NSC.

“His experience as the deputy for the defeat ISIS coalition will be amazing in making sure this coalition maintains momentum,” one official told CNN.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the US is sending an additional $800 million package to Ukraine, including dozens of Howitzers, tactical drones and 144,000 rounds of ammunition.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

