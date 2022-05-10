House expected to vote Tuesday on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill

By Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Annie Grayer, CNN

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday evening on a nearly $40 billion bill to deliver aid to Ukraine as it continues to face Russia’s brutal assault.

Lawmakers unveiled bill text on Tuesday ahead of a planned vote later in the day on the legislation, which is expected to have bipartisan support. Aid to Ukraine has been a rare bright spot of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill with Democrats and Republicans largely rallying around a call to help the nation as it faces Russian attack.

The legislation the House will vote on provides funding for a long list of priorities, including military and humanitarian assistance.

Included among the legislation’s allocations for defense is $6 billion to assist Ukrainian military and national security forces, according to a fact sheet released by House Democrats.

There will also be almost $9 billion to help restock US equipment that has been sent to Ukraine.

The bill will also include $900 million to bolster refugee assistance services, including housing and trauma support services, for Ukrainians fleeing the country.

“This monumental package of security, economic and humanitarian aid will be on the Floor tonight, where we hope to secure a strong bipartisan vote,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday after the bill text was released.

“This package, which builds on the robust support already secured by Congress, will be pivotal in helping Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world,” Pelosi said.

Senate Democratic leadership has indicated the chamber will take up the bill quickly once it passes the House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier in the day on Tuesday that after the House passes the nearly $40 billion emergency Ukraine aid package, the Senate “will move swiftly” to get the package passed and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.

CNN's Ali Zaslav contributed to this report.