Lynette Hardaway, of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, has died

Lynette Hardaway, a pro-Donald Trump social media personality and part of the duo most commonly known as “Diamond & Silk,” has died, according to the pair’s official social media accounts.

The official Diamond and Silk Facebook account announced the death in a post on Monday, and similar announcements were posted to the pair’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts. No additional details on the cause of death were provided. Hardaway, known as “Diamond,” was 51 at the time of her death, according to The New York Times.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity. In this time of grief, please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family but remember and celebrate the gift that she gave us all! Memorial Ceremony to be announced soon,” the duo’s official Facebook post read.

Hardaway, along with her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, drew national attention as staunch conservative media personalities and backers of Trump.

The former president also announced the death on his Truth Social platform Monday night, writing that it was “really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans.” Hardaway died at her home in North Carolina and Richardson “was with her all the way, and at her passing,” Trump said.

