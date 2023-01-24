Clinton, Bush and Obama turned over all classified records, representatives say

By Kevin Liptak, Jamie Gangel and Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama turned over their classified records to the National Archives upon leaving office, representatives for each of the three leaders said Tuesday, after classified materials were discovered in yet another former top official’s home.

The discovery of classified documents in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Carmel, Indiana, home was the third such case in recent months. Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have also been subject to scrutiny after classified material was found in their homes.

None of the former presidents’ representatives said they were conducting additional searches of homes or offices where documents could potentially be stored.

Instead, they reiterated the practices those leaders followed when departing the White House in 2001, 2009 and 2017.

“All of President Clinton’s classified materials were properly turned over to NARA in accordance with the Presidential Records Act,” said Clinton’s office.

Bush and Obama followed the same practice, their representatives said, turning over both classified and unclassified material to the National Archives.

The Archives continues to maintain physical and legal custody of those records, Obama’s office said.

