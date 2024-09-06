Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

READ: Justice Alito’s financial disclosure report

By
New
Published 1:19 PM

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s annual financial report was made public Friday, months after other justices posted their own disclosures.

The justice reported receiving concert tickets from a member of Germany’s nobility, as well as securing a small loan — valued at less than $15,000 — but did not include details about either entry. He reported no travel reimbursements.

Read the disclosure report below.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content