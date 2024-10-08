Afghan national charged with Election Day terrorist plot in US
By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN
(CNN) — The Justice Department announced charges Tuesday against an Afghan national who was allegedly plotting a terrorist attack in support of ISIS on Election Day in the United States.
The FBI arrested 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi on Monday. He is facing several charges, including conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
