Afghan national charged with Election Day terrorist plot in US

(CNN) — The Justice Department announced charges Tuesday against an Afghan national who was allegedly plotting a terrorist attack in support of ISIS on Election Day in the United States.

The FBI arrested 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi on Monday. He is facing several charges, including conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

