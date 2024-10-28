Republicans appeal Pennsylvania’s ‘naked ballot’ voting ruling to Supreme Court

By John Fritze and Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — Republicans asked the US Supreme Court on Monday to step into a fight over provisional ballots in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, bringing a second potentially significant voting case to the high court within days of the election.

The Republican National Committee urged the justices to block a state court ruling that allows people to vote provisionally when election officials identify problems with their mail ballots – specifically, when they fail to put them into a “secrecy” envelope before sending them off in the mail.

Those ballots, because they are missing the secrecy sleeve, are referred to as “naked ballots.”

“This case is of paramount public importance, potentially affecting tens of thousands of votes in a state which many anticipate could be decisive in control of the U.S. Senate or even the 2024 presidential election,” the GOP said in its appeal.

The case arrived hours after Virginia asked the Supreme Court to allow the state to continue a program to remove suspected noncitizens from the voter rolls. Both cases are likely to be handled with remarkable speed – by Supreme Court standards – and could yield orders within days.

The RNC asked the Supreme Court to decide the Pennsylvania case by Friday.

