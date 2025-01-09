Federal appeals court allows Garland to release special counsel’s final Trump report, but more legal fights expected first

By Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s report on his election subversion and January 6, 2021, investigation of Donald Trump can be made public, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday, while leaving in place a lower judge’s three-day hold that could give Trump time to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Trump, and the employees of his who were charged in Smith’s classified documents probe, asked multiple courts to block the report’s release, including its volume related to 2020 election subversion.

Trump and his former co-defendants were dealt a loss with Thursday’s unsigned, two-sentence order from the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, but the matter may be far from over, with the latest decision likely to prompt more court activity ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

The 11th Circuit’s order invited the Justice Department to ask the appeals court to immediately lift the temporary hold from US District Judge Aileen Cannon, which prevents the department from sharing the report or information from it with anyone outside of the agency.

“Today’s decision by the 11th Circuit keeps Judge Cannon’s injunction in place and prevents any report from being issued. It is time for Joe Biden and Merrick Garland to do the right thing and put a final stop to the political weaponization of our Justice system,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said following the ruling.

A spokesperson for the special counsel declined to comment.

Smith, who will resign before Trump takes office, has submitted his finished report to the attorney general this week, as required by the department’s special counsel regulations. Its two volumes will cover each of his investigations – both of which resulted in charges, decreasing likelihood that the report will provide significant new factual information.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced plans earlier this week to release the report’s volume on January 6 once the courts had cleared the way for him to do so.

He also decided not to publicly release the volume of the report dealing with the classified documents case, as Trump’s former co-defendants in that prosecution could potentially see the criminal proceedings against them revived in the future. Garland, however, will let a select group of lawmakers review that volume privately.

Trump, whose attorneys have been allowed to review a draft, called it in court filings “nothing less than another attempted political hit job which sole purpose is to disrupt the Presidential transition and undermine President Trump’s exercise of executive power.”

The report, which is under debate as the special counsel’s office has already taken several steps toward winding down, would be Smith’s final word on what his yearslong investigations turned up, after encountering several hurdles in court.

In the election subversion case, he alleged that Trump and several unindicted co-conspirators undertook a multi-stage scheme to attack the peaceful transfer of power, culminating in the January 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

The classified documents probe, meanwhile, resulted in charges that Trump mishandled national defense information and obstructed the federal investigation into the documents’ whereabouts.

Trump and his former co-defendants, Walta Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, claim that a 2024 ruling from Cannon finding Smith’s appointment unconstitutional deprives Smith the authority to write the report and prevents Garland from publishing it. (Nauta and De Oliveira have pleaded not guilty. The case against them was dismissed by Cannon, but it could be revived in appeals over the special counsel’s authority.)

In earlier filings, the Justice Department said that it did not intend to release the report before Friday, to give Garland time to review it.

While the focus is on the current court fight, there are other avenues by which details from the report could eventually make it into public view.

The department’s special counsel regulations allow for the possibility that that report or information related to it could be shared with Congress.

Judges in DC’s federal court also could potentially weigh in, through a public information act lawsuit, which brought to light significant documents and unredacted versions of a final report after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Or, there’s the possibility of litigation about releasing the report in the courtroom of Judge Tanya Chutkan, who oversaw Trump’s other federal criminal case related to the 2020 election.

