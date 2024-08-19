New Mexico governor to speak at DNC Tuesday

CHICAGO, Illinois (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will speak at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday evening.

Lujan Grisham's office says the governor will give a speech on health care.

"The governor is a convention delegate and a former New Mexico Secretary of Health," a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham's office explained. "Democrats are expected to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate in Chicago this week. "

Lujan Grisham's political action committee will be paying for her and her staff's travel fees. Her chief-of-staff and several others are expected to travel with her. She will return to New Mexico on Friday.