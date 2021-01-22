Watch LIVE: State Sen. César Blanco of El Paso discusses top legislative priorities

Texas Politics

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Tribune at 11 a.m Mountain time on Friday, is conducting live interviews with three new members of the Texas Senate: César Blanco, D-El Paso; Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio; and Drew Springer, R-Muenster. Tribune politics reporter Alex Samuels is moderating.

The new state senators — all former members of the Texas House — will discuss their priorities as they head to the Texas state Capitol for a challenging legislative session.