Lawsuit targets Texas abortion law using citizens to enforce 6-week ban

Texas Politics

AUSTIN, Texas -- Abortion rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block a new Texas law empowering individuals to sue anyone assisting a woman with getting an abortion starting with her sixth week of pregnancy.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Center for Reproductive Rights are among the plaintiffs in the case, calling the law "blatantly unconstitutional."

The groups are asking a federal judge to toss out the law before it is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 1.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure known as the "heartbeat bill," one of nation’s strictest on limiting abortion, into law back in May after it was easily passed by the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature. He said the law "ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”

The bill bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which can be as early as six weeks — before some women even know they are pregnant. It includes cases where the woman was impregnated as a result of rape or incest., but there is an exception for medical emergencies.

Family members, abortion providers, rape crisis counselors and other medical professionals would be open to lawsuits from private citizens, under the broad language in the law, according to legal experts who recently spoke with the Texas Tribune. People who sue could be awarded at least $10,000, as well as costs for attorney’s fees, if they won.

#BREAKING: We're suing #Texas. Joined by Whole Woman's Health (@wholewomans) and a broad coalition of abortion providers and others who assist patients in accessing abortion, we’ve filed a lawsuit to block the state's radical new law banning abortion as early as six weeks. pic.twitter.com/zr5ocEG8xK — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) July 13, 2021