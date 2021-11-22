Watch LIVE: El Paso leaders discuss local impact of infrastructure law, Build Back Better bill

EL PASO, Texas – On Monday afternoon, El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, and Mayor Oscar Leeser held a press conference to discuss the local impact of President Biden's recently approved infrastructure law and his pending Build Back Better bill.

Escobar said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Biden signed into law on Nov. 15, will make a major investment in rebuilding infrastructure in Texas, including roads and bridges, ports of entry, clean drinking water and wastewater systems, electric grid, and high-speed broadband networks.

Escobar said the Build Back Better Act, which passed the U.S. House on Nov. 19 and is pending in the Senate, would deliver significant investments on social items such as health care and education, childcare and paid leave.