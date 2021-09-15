Eagles coach Sirianni builds system around Hurts’ skills

ap-national-sports

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One of the most striking elements about the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant season-opening victory was how well first-year coach Nick Sirianni catered his offensive concepts to the skill set of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, always dangerous as a runner, completed just 52% of his passes with a passer rating of 77.6 as a rookie last season under former coach Doug Pederson. Against Atlanta, Hurts was in complete control, completing 77.1% of his passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He compiled a 126.4 passer rating and gained 62 yards on seven carries, several of them designed runs.