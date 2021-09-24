Haener rallies No. 22 Fresno State to 38-30 win over UNLV

ap-national-sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second half to help No. 22 Fresno State rally from a 12-point deficit and beat winless UNLV 38-30. The Bulldogs started slow in their return to the AP poll for the first time since 2018 before Haener once again took over the game in the second half. One week after completing a go-ahead TD pass with 14 seconds left to Jalen Cropper in a 40-37 win at No. 13 UCLA, that combo delivered again with four more TDs in the second half. UNLV fell to 0-10 in two seasons under coach Marcus Arroyo