Belmont leaving OVC for Missouri Valley Conference on July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Belmont is joining the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1 as that league’s 11th member with the Bruins leaving the Ohio Valley Conference after nine years. Belmont President Greg Jones announced the decision to change conferences at a news conference Tuesday morning. He says it’s time for Belmont to take another step and help the university raise its game in all sports. This is the third difference conference for Belmont since the Nashville university decided in 1996 to transition from NAIA to Division I.