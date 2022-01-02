Delay of game costs Ravens in 5th straight loss

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Baltimore Ravens were called for a crucial delay-of-game penalty on third-and-goal from the 4 and after settling for a field goal on that drive, they allowed the Los Angeles Rams to drive the other way for the winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining. The Ravens lost 20-19 on Sunday in a devastating blow to their postseason hopes. Baltimore has dropped five straight games, four decided by two points or fewer. The delay of game was yet another agonizing moment in a season that is quickly slipping away.