Jones scores 24 as Stanford beats Washington State 82-44

By CHRIS MITCHELL

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 2 Stanford pounded Washington State 82-44 on Sunday, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars. Kiki Iriafen scored 13 points and Hannah Jump and Fran Belibi added 10 points each for short-handed Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12). Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and sister Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 for Washington State (9-4, 1-1), which was coming off a win over California. Charlisse Leger-Walker has scored in double figures for eight straight games, but she made just 7-of-21 shots against the Cardinal. Stanford, the defending national champions, was down five players who did not make the trip to Pullman.