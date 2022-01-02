PSG coach Pochettino hopes Mbappe agrees new long-term deal

PARIS (AP) — PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino still hopes star striker Kylian Mbappe agrees to a new long-term contract even though he is now free to sign for another club next season. Mbappe’s contract runs out in June and since the start of January he has been a free agent. He can leave for nothing at the end at the season. Pochettino says “our wish is that he stays at the club for several years.” PSG withstood an aggressive bid from Real Madrid last August reported to be around 200 million euros ($227 million) for Mbappe. PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said Mbappe wanted to leave but the move eventually fell through.