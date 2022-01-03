American forward Ricardo Pepi joins Augsburg from Dallas

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — American forward Ricardo Pepi signed with Augsburg of Germany’s Bundesliga from Major League Soccer’s Dallas, agreeing to a 4 1/2-season contract that includes an option to extend through the 2026-27 season. The Augsburger Allgemeine reported the German club was paying more than 13 million euros ($14.8 million) plus potential add-ons for the 18-year-old, which would amount the highest amount for a transfer of a homegrown American player from MLS. The reported fee would be a record transfer for Augsburg, which has been in the Bundesliga since its first promotion to the top division for the 2011-12 season.