Eason, Pinson lead No. 21 LSU past No. 16 Kentucky, 65-60

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and No. 21 LSU held off No. 16 Kentucky 65-50. Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU, capped by his flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after another Wildcats turnover. Brandon Murray added 10 points for the Tigers in a tight contest that saw neither team lead by more than nine points. Kentucky’s Davion Mintz played 28 minutes after an injury to starting point guard and assist leader Sahvir Wheeler and led the Wildcats with 16 points.