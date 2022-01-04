Seabron rallies NC State past Virginia Tech 68-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack (8-7, 1-3), who snapped a five-game skid. Terquavion Smith hit four 3-points and scored 17. Keve Aluma finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Hokies (8-7, 0-3).