Defense earns redemption as Georgia ends long title drought

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

Georgia won its long-awaited national championship the way it dominated during an undefeated regular season — by relying on its defense. The Bulldogs allowed only 30 yards rushing in beating Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis. Georgia won its first national title since the 1980 season. The clinching touchdown came on cornerback Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard interception return with less than one minute remaining. Georgia won the rematch with Alabama after losing 41-24 in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs entered the national championship game ranked first in the nation by allowing only 9.6 points per game.