Young, Alabama can’t summon comeback minus 2 best receivers

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

With Jameson Williams and John Metchie III sidelined by injuries, Bryce Young had his Heisman Trophy-winning season effectively ended by a last-minute pick six in the College Football Playoff championship game. Alabama fell to Georgia 33-18 Monday night in Indianapolis. Young pushed the Crimson Tide across midfield in the final two minutes before Kelee Ringo picked off an underthrown downfield pass intended for backup Traeshon Holden and returned it 79 yards for the back-breaking touchdown. Williams appeared to injure his left knee in the first half and didn’t return, joining fellow 1,000-yard receiver Metchie on Alabama’s injured list.