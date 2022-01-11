Defense leads way in Big 12 race with 5 AP Top 25 teams

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Defense has been a big factor in the Big 12 Conference’s standing with five AP Top 25 teams. The league’s five ranked teams includes top-ranked Baylor. The Bears have won 21 straight games dating to last year’s run to the NCAA championship. The league also has five of the top 12 teams in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency statistics. The league headlines the national AP Top 25 schedule with three games featuring two ranked teams. The Southeastern Conference also has two of those games. Unranked teams to watch this week include Oklahoma, Loyola Chicago and Miami.