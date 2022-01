BURLINGTON, Vt. — Finn Sullivan had 19 points to lead five Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts rolled past Stony Brook 98-65. Ryan Davis added 17 points for the Catamounts on Wednesday night. Ben Shungu chipped in 13, Aaron Deloney scored 11 and Justin Mazzulla had 10. Anthony Roberts and Tykei Greene led the Seawolves with 13 points.