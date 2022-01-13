Young Williams leads Athletic to another Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has scored two late goals to earn a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Atlético Madrid in Saudi Arabia to reach its second straight Spanish Super Cup final. The Basque Country club will play Sunday’s decider against Real Madrid. Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-2 in extra time Wednesday. Athletic won the title last year in a final against Barcelona in Sevilla. Youngster Nico Williams scored Athletic’s winner in the 81st after Yeray Álvarez had evened the match in the 77th. Atlético had taken the lead with an own-goal by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón in the 62nd.