Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter and this time didn’t let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Facundo Campazzo had 18 points and 12 assists for the Nuggets. Ben McLemore had 18 points as all five Portland starters scored in double-digits to begin a six-game trip.