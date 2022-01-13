US Olympic men’s hockey roster includes 15 college players

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

College players make up almost two-thirds of the U.S. Olympic hockey roster for Beijing. The 15 college players makes it 11 more than in 2018 when the NHL also opted not to participate. Matty Beniers headlines the group after getting picked second by Seattle in the 2021 NHL draft. Michigan teammate Brendan Brisson and 2020 No. 5 pick Jake Sanderson from North Dakota also were named to the team by USA Hockey. Recent Michigan graduate Strauss Mann is expected to be the U.S. starting goaltender. Forwards Brian O’Neill, Kenny Agostino, Andy Miele and Nick Shore and defensemen Steven Kampfer, Aaron Ness and David Warsofsky are the U.S. players with NHL experience.