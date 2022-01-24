Dusan Vlahović keeping everyone guessing amid transfer saga

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — No player is creating more speculation and rumors in this January transfer window than Fiorentina forward Dušan Vlahović. So far, though, the Serbia international is keeping everyone guessing about his next destination. The 21-year-old Vlahović is already among Serie A’s leading scorers. But he only has 18 months left on his contract and has told Fiorentina he will not sign an extension, meaning the club may decide to cash in on its biggest talent. Several of Europe’s biggest clubs are already circling, with Juventus and Arsenal among those linked with an immediate move for Vlahović. Vlahović missed Sunday’s match at Cagliari as he is reportedly one of the two Fiorentina players out with the coronavirus.