Warriors switch up practice routine, say it pays dividends

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors’ new-look coaching staff has helped Steve Kerr tweak his practice structure this season in a way that makes the sessions more efficient and productive for young players and veterans alike. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green even had a say in the process. Each day after film session, an hour is put on the scoreboard clock and the Golden State Warriors break into small groups and get to work at three separate stations for 20 minutes each.