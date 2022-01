DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Malachi Smith scored 13 to lead Dayton to a 68-61 win over Fordham. Toumani Camara added 11 points for Dayton. Darius Quisenberry scored 17 points for the Rams (9-9, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row.