The Double Ks advance with style at the Australian Open

By BRUCE MATTHEWS

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios handed over a racket as a sympathetic gift for accidentally hitting a young fan and the umpire left her chair to check on the boy’s condition. And that was all in the opening few games of the latest version of tennis played in a prized-fight atmosphere in the Australian Open men’s doubles competition. Roared on by a capacity 5,000 spectators, Kyrgios and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis — the team dubbed the Special Ks — beat another seeded pair to advance to the semifinals.