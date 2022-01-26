China demands US halt Olympics ‘interference’

BEIJING (AP) — China is demanding the U.S. end “interference” in the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin next week. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the demand in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday Beijing time. The U.S. has said it will not send dignitaries to the Games in a protest over China’s detention of an estimated 1 million or more Uyghur and other Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, along with crackdowns on human rights elsewhere in the country. A news release posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website said Wang also called for an end to U.S. support for self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.