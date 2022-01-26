Vescovi scores 23, No. 18 Vols rally past Florida 78-71

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and No. 18 Tennessee rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Florida 78-71. Vescovi connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers. Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 and Josiah-Jordan James scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Volunteers. Florida was playing its third game in five days. Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby led the Gators with 16 points each. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 11 points and Myreon Jones added 10.