Christine Sinclair re-signs with Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair has signed a one-year contract extension with the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Sinclair is embarking on her 10th season with the Thorns this year. The contract has an option for 2023. Sinclair also plays for the Canadian national team and is the all-time leading international goal scorer among both men and women with 188 career goals. She captained the Canadian team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.