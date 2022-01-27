Holmgren leads No. 2 Gonzaga past Loyola Marymount 89-55

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Freshman center Chet Holmgren scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots as No. 2 Gonzaga pounded Loyola Marymount 89-55 for its ninth straight victory. Nolan Hickman had 11 points and Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton scored 10 apiece for Gonzaga, which dropped behind top-ranked Auburn in the AP poll this week despite winning both its games last week. Gonzaga has won 63 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. Keli Leaupepe scored 12 points for Loyola Marymount, which has lost four of six. The Lions have dropped 25 straight games to Gonzaga dating to their last victory in 2010.