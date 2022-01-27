Larsson leads Kraken to first OT win, 2-1 over Penguins

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal in Seattle Kraken history to lift the expansion team to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Kraken trailed 1-0 when Jared McCann scored with 3:56 left in regulation against his former team to force overtime. Larsson then won it 1:17 into the extra period to give Seattle its fourth win in six games following a nine-game losing streak. Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots while helping the Kraken snap the Penguins’ six-game winning streak. Seattle picked up just its fifth road win of the season. Evgeni Malkin scored his fourth of the season for Pittsburgh.