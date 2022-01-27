Olympic champion Lundby laments ski jumping’s weight issues

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Maren Lundby was the world’s best female ski jumper for three years, starting in 2018 when she won Olympic gold. The Norwegian will not be at the Olympics coming up in China. Lundby decided to skip the World Cup season and the Olympics in order to make her physical and mental health a priority after she says she gained some weight. Lundby has emerged as an advocate for change in a sport that has historically had athletes develop eating disorders in a quest to be as light as possible to fly farther.