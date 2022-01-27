SC, Stanford, NC St, Tennessee projected top women’s seeds

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina State and Tennessee would be the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began today. The NCAA selection committee revealed the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored into the reveal. The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play at campus sites for the first weekend.