JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah totaled 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Lipscomb to a 77-74 victory over North Florida. Parker Hazen finished with 14 points and eight boards for the Bisons (10-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen totaled a career-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Ospreys (5-17, 1-7).