SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures and Wofford breezed to an 85-66 victory over UNC Greensboro. Klesmit added five rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (13-9, 4-4 Southern Conference). De’Monte Buckingham led the Spartans (12-9, 4-5) with 15 points.