Moore’s 2nd goal helps Kings beat Penguins 4-3; Crosby 498th

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Moore’s second goal broke a tie in the third period and sent the Los Angeles Kings over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. Sidney Crosby scored his 498th career goal for the Penguins. Moore took a lead pass from Blake Lizotte and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry on a breakaway at 13:21 of the third. Moore’s seventh goal of the season helped the Kings win for the third time in five games following a three-game skid. Drew Doughty, who played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday, scored his fifth and Alex Iafallo got his 14th for the Kings. Bryan Rust had a pair of third-period goals for the Penguins, who have lost three in a row for the first time since late November.