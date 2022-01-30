Top-ranked South Carolina women beat Florida behind Boston

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 13 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, and top-ranked South Carolina beat Florida 62-50 to extend its winning streak to eight. Zia Cooke added 11 points for the Gamecocks, who won their 14th in a row against the Gators. This one was essentially over after a dominant first quarter. South Carolina outscored Florida 19-3 in the opening 10 minutes. It was the Gamecocks’ best first quarter of the season and the third time they have allowed just three points in any period. Kiki Smith led the Gators with 22 points.